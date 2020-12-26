Elvis Presley Once Gassed His Visitors in the Graceland Basement

Elvis Presley loved entertaining guests at Graceland. He knew how to throw a party, and his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has since said that life at Graceland was basically a nonstop party with very few rules. Presley was known for thrill-seeking and pulling the occasional prank — but apparently one such prank led to Presley essentially gassing his guests in the basement.

Elvis Presley used to crash golf carts with his daughter

For Lisa Marie Presley to get up to no good as a young kid is to be expected, but apparently Elvis Presley was right there along with her, making a mess.

According to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis would wake her up in the middle of the night for thrilling rides around Graceland in golf carts. And apparently both of them were prone to crashing.

“I could decapitate a golf cart, I could take the hood off by running under a tree. I could drive through a fence and it would get fixed within three days. If it wasn’t me, running the golf cart through a tree, through the forest or through a fence, it was my father,” Lisa Marie Presley explained.

The two were close, and Presley doted on his daughter quite a bit.

“He and I spent a lot of time together upstairs, that part of Graceland is basically his room and my room. He’d set up a little chair in my room and TV and be around a lot,” she added.

Graceland had few rules and no schedule

The lifestyle at Graceland was seemingly just as chaotic as Elvis Presley’s personal life. His daughter says there was essentially no schedule and no rules, and that she was able to rule the house as a little tyrant if she so desired.

“There was no schedule, there was no time at Graceland, no rules. It was almost like this fun house, no matter what you did, no matter what you destroyed, no matter what you threw, what broke it would somehow miraculously get replaced within 24 hours,” she said.

But according to her, the real mischief took place in their basement entertainment rooms.

“Down here particularly this was just the mayhem room. Pool balls would fly. I just instinctively got into trouble down here, played hide and seek and got up to no good.”

Lisa Marie Presley says Elvis Presley gassed his guests

Lisa Marie Presley says her father would get just as mischievous as her when he was in the basement.

“The basement was always a room for whatever reason for mayhem. I would transform when I would go down the stairs and I don’t know why, just throwing things down there and getting into trouble. He would do similar things down there. He would get mischievous,” she said.

Elvis Presley once got a little too mischievous, and pulled a pretty intense prank on some guests in his basement.

“He, I found out later, threw a tear gas bomb or laughing gas when everyone was down here. There were exits so people could get out…,” she recalled.