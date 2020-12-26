Elvis Presley Had a Strange Habit of Impersonating Law Enforcement and Pulling Over Speeders

Legendary Elvis Presley will forever be known as the King of Rock and Roll. He created music that resonated with audiences everywhere, and millions of people still remember him. One of his songs inspired Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin to learn the guitar.

Much of Presley’s career was filled with ups and downs, but he had loyal fans. One of the things they may not have heard about him is a hobby he had. The musician would impersonate law enforcement.

Elvis Presley went from being poor to successful

RELATED: Priscilla Presley Knew Something Was Wrong Before Elvis Presley Died—‘He Was Dealing With a Lot of Issues’

Presley was born in 1935 in the state of Mississippi. He came from very humble beginnings and worked hard to find success. He learned how to play the guitar while he was young. His parents raised him to be religious, and gospel music had influenced him.

Besides being good with a guitar, Presley had a rich voice. He started his career with Sun Records and quickly rose to fame. Not only did the singer produce successful songs, but Presley starred in a few films. By the mid-50s, he became an international sensation.

Another thing that had an impact on Elvis’s life was his twin. The musician had a twin named Jesse, who died at birth. Even though he never met his brother, Presley felt a sense of loneliness and guilt. Perhaps, this was why his music spoke to a lot of twins who lost their sibling.

Unfortunately, Presley passed away in the late 70s. The consensus is that he died from cardiac arrest due to years of drug use.

Elvis Presley had a successful career

Elvis Presley | Keystone/Getty Images

RELATED: Elvis Presley Controlled Priscilla’s Look So Aggressively She Felt Like His ‘Living Doll’

At the height of Presley’s fame, he sold hundreds of millions of records. His first No.1 hit single was “Heartbreak Hotel” in 1995. Since then, the singer produced over 20 albums and 35 singles that topped the charts. Many fans of his music continue to listen to his songs to this day.

Music was not the only thing Presley pursued. He also acted in dozens of films. Some of his movies include Love Me Tender, Blue Hawaii, and Jailhouse Rock. While they were not critically well-received, fans still enjoyed watching him.

By the time of his death, Presley had a net worth of roughly $5 million. Today, it would be equal to $19.6 million. During his lifetime, the musician spent much of his money on his lavish mansion and an excessive entourage.

Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, gained control of his estate. The value of it today is somewhere between $200 and $400 million. The reason why the worth went up was due to Graceland becoming a tourist attraction.

Elvis Presley was an impersonator for a time

Hundreds of people have impersonated Presley, and they can be a good choice for entertaining guests at parties. In Las Vegas, a couple can go to a wedding chapel for a quick ceremony. A lot of them have a Presley impersonator officiate the wedding.

While others often pretend to be the King of Rock and Roll, Presley himself dabbled in a bit of impersonation. According to All That’s Interesting, the celebrity impersonated police officers. He wore a fake badge and had a flashing blue light on his car.

It was a regular occurrence, but he did not pull over everyone he came across. Presley stopped drivers who were going over the speed limit. After going up to their window, he would try to get them to stop being reckless. Instead of issuing out tickets, he would give them free autographs.

Some of the people he pulled over may have been concerned about getting in trouble only to end up feeling confused. It is unknown if any of the drivers got convinced to drive slower.