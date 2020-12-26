Eagles activate WR DeSean Jackson from IR

DeSean Jackson is back. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Eagles are activating the wideout from injured reserve. The veteran is expected to play against the Cowboys.

After being limited to only three games in 2019, Jackson has once again been hampered by injuries in 2020. After appearing in Philly’s first three games, he was sidelined for three weeks by a hamstring injury. He suffered an ankle sprain during his Week 7 return, landing him on injured reserve.

It’s been four years since Jackson’s had a 1,000-yard season, but he was productive during his two-year stint with the Buccaneers, finishing with 1,442 receiving yards. The 34-year-old has been limited to only seven total games since returning to the Eagles via trade in 2019. During his second stint with the Eagles, Jackson has hauled in 22 receptions for 314 yards and two scores.

The Eagles wide receiver corps have struggled to stay on the field this season, with the team starting six different wideouts (Jackson, Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, John Hightower, and Alshon Jeffery). For one of the few times this season, the Eagles should have a fully stocked depth chart for quarterback Jalen Hurts in his third career start.