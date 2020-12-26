Donate to charity for your chance to win $5,000-worth of home fitness gear

Source: StackCommerce

Many of us will make a New Year’s resolution to get fitter in 2021. But going to the gym multiple times a week can be a struggle, and for some, not currently possible. The solution? Enter the Complete Home Gym Giveaway. We are giving one lucky reader a stack of home fitness equipment worth $5,000, including a Peloton Bike. For your chance to win, all you have to do is donate to charity.

Whether you’re an athlete aiming for a PB or simply trying to get in shape, this giveaway has something for you.

The star attraction here is a Peloton Bike+ Basics (Value: $2,495). This cycling machine features a huge built-in screen, allowing you to stream classes from top instructors in the comfort of your home.

Another star name is the Mirror workout system (Value: $1,495). This beautiful device hangs on the wall and provides instant access to over 50 types of live fitness classes. When you’re not using, it looks like a timeless mirror on your wall.

You also get Bowflex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, TRX PRO4 resistance bands, a Theragun Prime massager, and much more.

For your chance to enter, simply donate to Playing For Change Foundation. This non-profit organization helps kids around the world through music education.

Donate $10 today to get 100 entries. Donate more and you can get two or even three times the entries. Best of luck!



