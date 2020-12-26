Donald Trump’s daughter shares Christmas family portrait, but Melania is not

Donald Trump’s daughter shared a family photo on Christmas Day with his day, but his wife Melania did not appear.

Ivanka Trump uploaded the snapshot to her social networks that showed her standing with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children.

Grandpa Trump was next to his niece and nephews, but the First Lady did not join the family portrait.

The 50-year-old’s absence comes after her stepdaughter was accused of attempting to take over her duties as First Lady, reports the Mirror.





Ivanka was also cruelly nicknamed “Donald in a Suit”.

Meanwhile, Donald Jr shared photos of his family on his Instagram account on Christmas Day.

One featured him with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and their five children: Kai, Chloe, Donald III, Tristan, and Spencer.

Another showed the president’s eldest son with his wife in similar attire for him and her.

Donald Jr sported a salmon-colored button-down shirt in a shade similar to Kimberly’s blazer.





He captioned one of his posts on Instagram: “Merry Christmas everyone. From my family to yours we wish you a happy day. #Christmas #santa.”

Other photos showed Donald Jr making a face with one of his sons and a table covered with Christmas decorations, milk, cookies and pictures, possibly forgotten by Santa.

Don Jr also shared some images from the Christmas Eve dinner on his Instagram story, and one shows three festive cakes from Southern Belle’s Cakery.

However, Melania appeared in a video with her 74-year-old husband where they praised frontline workers and Covid scientists for their “miracle” vaccines.

In the three-minute clip posted on Christmas Eve, the couple gave one of their last public messages together while in the White House before Trump was forced to leave in January.

Melania said: “The President and I want to wish all Americans a very Merry Christmas.





“We are fighting a global pandemic that has affected us all. However, through this great challenge, we have been inspired by the goodness and courage of the citizens of this country.

“Teachers have worked extraordinarily hard to keep our children learning, students have delivered groceries to older neighbors,

“The brave first responders, doctors and nurses have given everything to save lives. Brilliant scientists have developed treatments and vaccines. “

Trump continued to boast that the United States is “delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives.”

“We are grateful to all the scientists, researchers, manufacturing workers and service members who have worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible,” he added.

“It is truly a Christmas miracle.”

Melania also thanked “the brave and selfless Americans who keep us safe. We are eternally grateful for the men and women of law enforcement and the heroes of the United States Army. “

She added: “On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

The Trumps are spending their final Christmas at the White House at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, before they have to leave so Joe Biden can move in on January 20.