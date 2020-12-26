Dolly Parton Begged Miley Cyrus to Feature on Her New Christmas Album

NBC

The ‘Jolene’ singer recalls pleading with her goddaughter to appear on her new holiday album, explaining that she might never make another festive record again.

The country queen has no plans to follow up her third festive album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas”, with another holiday-themed release, and admits she wanted to sign off as Mrs Santa with family and friends.

The 12-track project also features collaborations with Miley’s dad, Billy Ray, Michael Buble, Jimmy Fallon, and Willie Nelson, but Parton admits she really wanted Miley, her goddaughter, to join her in the studio for the song “Christmas Is”.

“She had to sing on this Christmas album,” Parton told ET Canada. “She was working on her own project and I said, ‘I’m not going to ask you to put it out as a single, I know you got your own thing, but you have to sing on this album with me – you and Billy Ray, because you’re like family, and I’m probably never going to do another Christmas album.’ ”

The COVID clampdown forced Dolly to abandon plans to stage a full-scale Christmas special, featuring her album guests, but she’s hoping to organise that for next year (21).

“Maybe next year, I can get with all these artists and we can revive the album for Christmas next year and add some new and additional things and make a special,” she said.

Dolly fronted a virtual Christmas concert with Brett Eldredge earlier this month (Dec20).

The Pandora LIVE event streamed online from a Nashville, Tennessee studio and included appearances from Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Carly Pearce. Dolly also served up performances of songs from her new holiday album.