Disney+ ‘Loki’ series got an exclusive sneak peek! In a nearly 3 minute video, we get to a look into the world of the new series, how it will look, and a bit of what we can expect! Immediately, we are thrown into an elevator with Owen Cunningham Wilson and Thomas William Hiddleston’s Loki!

We see Loki as he uses the Tesseract to transport himself out of New York and into a mysterious new world. Take a look at the exclusive clip below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus.”

Disney+ Exclusive Clip At New Series ‘Loki’ Coming May 2021

Fans anxiously commented their excitement on the video, “Getting all this marvel content is so weird, feels like we are in 2016 again. but i dig it”, “I cannot stop watching it. If this is an sickness… I don’t want the cure.”, “owen wilson and tom hiddleston acting together will be so entertaining”, “Loki is one of the best MCU villains” and “Loki is just great and coolest villan marvel movies”.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Disney+ ‘Loki’ series? Let us know in the comments below.

