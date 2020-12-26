Did Zendaya and Her Rumored First Boyfriend Break up Over Cheating?

Though she has never confirmed any relationship that she’s been in, fans are always interested in Zendaya‘s romantic life. A lot of fans revisit her first relationship, which she has often spoken about. A famous actor and singer is universally regarded as her first boyfriend.

Zendaya has been linked with a few people over the past several years

Zendaya has never actually gone public on any relationship, but she has been romantically linked to numerous public figures, including Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr., and her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. Rrumors persisted about Holland and Zendaya after the first film in the Spider-Man franchise. Though the stars have insisted they are just friends, it has never stopped fans from making up their own theories. Most recently, she was linked to her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, but they are believed to have broken up.

Zendaya is believed to be talking about Trevor Jackson as her ‘first love’

In a 2017 interview with Vogue, Zendaya spoke about breaking up with her “first love,” her boyfriend of four years. “It wasn’t a good ending…You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, ‘What did I do wrong?’ It’s, ‘That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.’” Many have assumed that Jackson is the boyfriend she was speaking of.

The same year, she also answered a question from a fan on her app and spoke for the second time about the relationship with this unnamed person.

“Y’all know I’m not shy about telling you I went through a bad breakup last year. I’m hella over that but trust, it wasn’t easy,” she wrote. “Here’s how I got through it…I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun. I tried new things—going out and just doing more stuff. A healthy relationship does not mean you need to be with that person 24/7.”

She also told fans she decluttered, getting rid of things that reminded her of the relationship. “I got rid of old text messages, pictures and their clothing I still had,” she explained. ‘You don’t hang on to old Band-Aids. Throw that in the trash! You have to get rid of everything associated with them. It’s best to get rid of their number. Or if you can’t quite let go, at least change the title of their name in your phone.”

Why people think there may have been some infidelity

For years, on internet message boards speculating about Jackson and Zendaya’s relationship, people have said that there was cheating involved.

Zendaya also revealed once that a former boyfriend had cheated on her. However, she now has a different perspective on the situation.

“You can’t categorize an entire type of person because of something that happened to you once,” she said. “But I would say, follow your gut. If you feel [you’re being cheated on] it, it’s probably happening. If you feel like you can’t trust somebody, or you feel whatever, then you shouldn’t be in a relationship with them.”

It is unclear about the status of their relationship now, but if this is even true, it was years ago. Since they were very young, it is more than likely that they both have moved on from whatever may have happened.