Did Anne Hathaway Have Braces?

Ever since 2001, when Anne Hathaway charmed audiences as Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries, fans have admired her beauty as well as her talent. Over the years, her followers have looked for information on just how she got so good-looking.

One of the questions that often comes up is about her smile. Did Anne Hathaway ever have braces? Here’s what she had to say on the subject.

Who is Anne Hathaway?

According to Biography, Hathaway first became famous for her role in The Princess Diaries, but she didn’t stick with only doing lighthearted films for long. She continued her rise to the top with hit movies such as Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Love and Other Drugs, The Dark Knight Rises, and Ocean’s 8.

Her turn as Fantine in the 2012 movie version of Les Misérables won her both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Hathaway has received a great deal of critical acclaim for her acting ability, and fans love her for her friendly, approachable demeanor. On top of all that, it doesn’t hurt that she’s simply gorgeous. Luckily, because Hathaway doesn’t take herself too seriously, she’s happy to share her beauty secrets.

Simple beauty secrets

For a Hollywood A-lister who is as stunning as Hathaway is, you might expect her to have an outrageous beauty routine. But although she does splurge on a few expensive products, as Style Craze explains, her basic beauty routine is pretty simple.

Hathaway swears by drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated and healthy. She also loves to concoct her own beauty products at home, a practice that ties into her passion for protecting the environment. To keep her skin looking young, she avoids the sun and relies on a non-greasy moisturizer with a high SPF.

To add to this simple yet effective approach to skincare, the Oscar-winning actress relies on regular exercise and a healthy diet to help her maintain her glow.

All of this is solid advice, but for fans who are looking for some sort of magic to make them as beautiful as she is, it’s a little disappointing. Is she just naturally flawless?

It turns out that although Hathaway seems pretty much perfect, she has had one correction that many middle-schoolers can relate to.

Has she worn braces?

In 2017, Hathaway and fellow actor Jason Sudeikis recorded a YouTube video for Wired. In the light-hearted spot, they answered some of the most commonly searched questions about them online. One of the queries was “Does Anne Hathaway have braces?”

Hathaway didn’t show a moment’s hesitation, but responded right away, “yes.”

She’s clearly not too worried that people know about her history with orthodontia. PopSugar reported that she once even posted a throwback photo to Instagram, showing herself as a young girl in overalls with braces on her teeth.

Of course, like so much she does, Hathaway even made the awkward teen-with-braces style look adorable. Although she may have referred to herself in the caption as a “little dork,” fans think she carried the look off well.

Hathaway has already managed to achieve an admirable level of success in her life and her chosen field.

Along the way, she tends to make her journey look easy. For young fans who are facing the prospect of getting braces, maybe knowing that she went through the same thing will help them feel better. At least the fans who have wondered for so long about how Hathaway’s teeth got so straight can rest easy now that they know the truth.