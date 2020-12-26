Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ‘Have Been Best Friends for Years’

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were married for over a decade. And although their marriage ended in divorce, the actors are still incredibly close with one another. In fact, according to People Magazine, Willis and Moore “have been best friends for years.”

Why did Demi Moore and Bruce Willis get divorced?

According to Moore’s memoir titled Inside Out, several things led to their divorce. One of the main reasons they decided to end their relationship was because Willis wanted Moore to be a stay at home mom during the height of her fame. The two went on to have three daughters together, and Willis didn’t like the idea of both of them traveling all the time for work.

Yet Moore, who was unwilling to give up her acting career, wouldn’t budge.

Another reason they divorced was because Moore suspected her former husband of cheating on her with his co-stars. Eventually, Willis flat out told her, “I don’t know if I want to be married anymore.”

And because her husband wasn’t 100% certain about their marriage, she knew the best thing to do was end it.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are now best friends

Still, despite the heartbreak that stemmed from their split, the two managed to remain best friends over the years. When they divorced, they kept in touch, and even lived right across the street from each other.

“Demi and Bruce have been best friends for years. They are very close,” a source told People.

They even decided to quarantine together with their three daughters. Jointly, they’d host paint nights and dance parties with the family.

Bruce Willis revealed what caused him to fall in love with Demi Moore

In a 1991 interview with Vanity Fair, Willis sat down to talk about his marriage with Moore. When asked what caused him to fall in love with the star, he said it was “her face” that did it for him.

“It’s her face,” he said. “I fell in love before I even talked to her. She’s just a very charming girl. The girl you saw in Ghost is what I fell in love with. She’s so open and honest and not afraid to be vulnerable.”

He continued, saying that their marriage worked for as long as it did (at least by Hollywood standards) because they became each other’s best friends.

“We both still care about doing the work it takes to tend this little garden. We learned how to be each other’s best friend,” he revealed. “At times that’s more important than being someone’s husband or wife . . . to give each other the respect that most of the time goes out the window in a marriage.”

And meanwhile, Moore fell in love with Willis because he was willing to wait for her to return his love. She says he wasn’t the type of person to “play games,” and she admired that about him.

“Most men, I found, played games, like ‘I’m not going to let you know I like you, babe,’” she told Vanity Fair. “But he was straight out about who he was. I needed to be loved and embraced. Bruce wanted to nurture me as much as I wanted to nurture him.”