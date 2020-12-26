Deceased Rapper King Von’s 4 Year Old Son Gets A GUN For Christmas! (Video)

Deceased rapper King Von’s son celebrated his first Christmas since the death of his father. And learned that the 4 year old got a toy gun as a Christmas gift.

His family posted video of the boy – who lives in Chicago – opening his gift and then playing with the gun.

Here’s a video of the little boy showing off his new Christmas present – a very realistic replica gun.

Watch:

King Von, real name Dayvon Daquan Bennett , rapper and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois. He was signed to Lil Durk’s record label, Only the Family and Empire Distribution.

SAWEETIE GETS A NEW BENTLEY FOR CHRISTMAS FROM QUAVO

King Von was involved in an altercation outside an Atlanta nightclub that took place around 3:20 a.m. between two groups of men, one of them associated with rapper Quando Rondo.

The dispute quickly escalated into gunfire, which is when two police officers attempted to break up the shootout with additional gunfire. After being shot, Bennett was subsequently transported to a hospital in critical condition and died there later that day; he was 26 years old