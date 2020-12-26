Dean Jones tribute, video, daughers and wife place bat and stumps at MCG Boxing Day Test

Dean Jones’ wife and two daughters have taken to the MCG alongside his former captain Allan Border in a special tribute to the late cricket icon.

The tribute to Jones came at at 3:24 pm during the tea break on day one of the Boxing Day Test, where his wife Jane, daughters Isabella and Phoebe, and former team mate Allan Border, took to the pitch to commemorate the legends life carrying his bat, sunglasses and baggy green before placing them in the middle of the pitch.

The 3:24 pm call-time, and ode to him being the 324th Australian Test cricketer, while 324 was also his highest first-class score.

The four walked across the ground — which was Deano’s favourite — linking arms, with their heads held high to honour the father, friend and husband.

Jones’ baggy green, Kookaburra bat and sunglasses placed on the MCG centre wicket by his family (Getty)

As Jane placed the baggy green on the handle of the cricket bat, she bent down to kiss the crest on the front with her two daughters following suit with the sweet gesture.

Jones’ death rocked the cricket world earlier this year after he collapsed in a hotel in Mumbai during the Indian Premier League.

Former cricketer Brett Lee tried to revive Jones, before he was pronounced dead.

It was initially reported that he suffered a heart attack, however his wife confirmed that it was a catastrophic stroke.

The heartfelt tribute to Jones was praised by a number of cricket lovers on social media.