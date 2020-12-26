Dean Jones given life membership back from Cricket Victoria

Cricket Victoria has, as of Saturday afternoon, reinstated Dean Jones’ life membership and returned his name to the medal awarded to Victoria’s male one-day player of the year.

In a statement released during the Boxing Day test, Cricket Victoria announced they will be posthumously honouring Jones, who passed away suddenly from a catastrophic stroke in September, 2020.

Cricket Victoria also confirmed that the decision had been made in discussions with the Jones family and had the “full support” of his wife Jane and their children.

Dean Jones was a former captain of Derbyshire (Getty)

“Dean was one of Victoria’s greatest players and we want his cricket legacy to live on here for many decades to come. I’d like to thank Jane, Phoebe and Isabella for their support to restore this honour,” Cricket Victoria Chair Dr David Maddocks said in the statement.

“Dean was fundamentally passionate about Victorian cricket and wanted to see us succeed on every level and have as many Victorians playing for Australia as possible. We share that aspiration.

“We look forward to awarding the medal again in 2021 and in doing so paying tribute to one of our most gifted and popular players who truly invested himself as a Victorian player and supporter.”

Former Aussie Test cricketer Dean Jones (Getty Images)

In April this year it was announced that Jones has rescinded his life membership with Cricket Victoria retracting his name from the ‘Dean Jones Medal’, with Aaron Finch receiving the gong for his performances in the Marsh one-day cup, as the ‘One-Day Player of the Year.’

While it was unclear why he had removed his own name from the award, the decision was one made by Jones himself, with Cricket Victoria merely respecting his wishes.

Jones was inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019, with Hall of Fame chairman Peter King, hailing his reputation in white ball cricket.

Dean Jones in action for Australia. (The Age)

“Dean Jones revolutionised one-day cricket in the 1980s, not just through his aggressive and entertaining batting, but also with his athletic fielding. A game changer, he was renowned as one of the best runners between the wickets and being one of the best outfielders of his generation,” King said at the time.

“He was ranked the world’s No.1 batsman in one-day cricket four years in a row between 1989 and 1992.”

Jones was in Mumbai on commentating duties in Mumbai when he passed away this year at the age of 59.

There has been a commemorative day at the MCG during the Boxing Day test with banners showing Jones’ face in the crowd, as well as a special memorial during the tea break.

