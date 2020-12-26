Will Knight / Wired:
David Silver, a principal research scientist at DeepMind, on AlphaGo, AlphaZero, and MuZero, applying reinforcement learning to real world problems, and more — David Silver of DeepMind, who helped create the program that defeated a Go champion, thinks rewards are central to how machines,mdash;and humans,mdash;acquire knowledge.
David Silver, a principal research scientist at DeepMind, on AlphaGo, AlphaZero, and MuZero, applying reinforcement learning to real world problems, and more (Will Knight/Wired)
Will Knight / Wired: