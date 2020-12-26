Condolences pour in for National Union of Mineworkers general secretary David Sipunzi.

Sipunzi died on Christmas Day.

Ubank Limited, Minerals Council of South Africa and the ANC have expressed their condolences to his family and colleagues.

Condolences have poured in for National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) general secretary David Sipunzi.

reported that Sipunzi died on Christmas Day and at this stage the cause of his death was unknown.

In a statement, Ubank Limited expressed shock and sadness following Sipunzi’s death.

The Minerals Council South Africa also extended its sincere condolences to his family and colleagues. In a statement, the council said that Sipunzi led by example, and was always willing to engage with all parties, while fully representing the interests of his members.

“Particularly during this year, where companies, government and unions have collaborated closely on preventing and managing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Sipunzi demonstrated his leadership and compassion, and his belief in the value of the mining industry. He will be missed.”

Meanwhile, Ubank Limited chief executive officer, Luthando Vutula, said Sipunzi was devoted towards the well-being of mineworkers.

Vutula, on behalf of Ubank and its board, conveyed condolences to Sipunzi’s family members, colleagues and friends.

Vutula said:

He was steadfast, passionate and took his vow to fight for the rights of mineworkers and all workers to heart. He spoke for the workers and did all it took to make their grievances heard in order to find the best resolutions. Mr. Sipunzi lived his job, one could even say it was his calling for him.

Sipunzi started in the mining industry in 1985, the same year he joined NUM.

He quickly rose up the ranks and was elected NUM Free State regional secretary in 1999 and then NUM general secretary in 2015.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said they had learnt with sadness about Sipunzi’s untimely passing.

Mabe said Sipunzi was the champion of the working class, who spent most of his life advancing working class unity.

“He never wavered nor retreated in the face of setbacks. NUM members will cherish his memory as one of the fiercest fighters for working class unity and a steadfast defender of workers’ rights.

“He was an uncompromising hero of the working class who used every fibre of his being to fight the exploitation of workers. The labour movement has lost a true servant of the workers,” said Mabe.

The party conveyed condolences to his family, comrades, NUM, Cosatu and the entire mass democratic movement.

“We hope they will find solace in the knowledge that their pain is felt by the whole nation. We wish them strength and fortitude in their hour of grief. May his revolutionary soul rest in peace,” said Mabe.