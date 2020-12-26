Chris Brown Shows Off New Motorbike From Usher on Christmas

Instagram



Chris Brown has added a new flashy ride to his collection. The “Kiss Kiss” hitmaker received a brand new motorcycle from fellow musician Usher and he proudly showed it off to his online devotees on Instagram while wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

The motorbike arrived just a month after Chris Brown got a monster truck from Kanye West. “Congratulations to Chris Brown, 20 years in the game you have overcome many hurdles and obstacles, you deserve the recognition for all the hard work you have put in (sic),” the rapper said in a handwritten note, to which Chris replied on social media with a “thank you.”

Kanye West and Chris Brown collaborated on several projects in the past. In 2007, the duo joined forces on the song called “Down” from Breezy’s studio album “Exclusive”.

Three years later, Kanye joined Drake, T.I., Fabolous, Rick Ross, and Andre 3000 for the remix version of Breezy’s single “Deuces” from his collaborative album with Tyga, “Fan of a Fan”.

In 2016, Chris Brown returned the favor as he helped Kanye co-write the track “Waves” for Ye’s studio installment “The Life of Pablo”.

Just like with Kanye, Chris Brown also frequently collaborated with Usher. They teamed up with Rick Ross on “New Flame” from Breezy’s 2014 album “X” and with Gucci Mane on another song titled “Party” from Chris’ 2017 set “Heartbreak on a Full Moon”.

The duo also joined The Game, Diddy, DJ Khalil, Polow da Don, Mario Winans, and Boyz II Men for a tribute song called “Better on the Other Side” dedicated to Michael Jackson following his passing back in 2009.

In a 2016 interview, Chris insisted “if it wasn’t for Usher, then Chris Brown couldn’t exist.” He explained, “He was the one who the youngsters looked up to. I know that we, in the dancing and singing world, looked up to him.”