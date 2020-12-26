Celine Dion Gives A Look At Her Christmas With Her Three Sons

Celine Dion celebrated Christmas with her three sons this year. To celebrate, they all wore matching pajamas! They all look adorable and comfy together under the Christmas tree. Celine captioned the photo, “May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead! 🎄✨ ❤️ – Celine xx…” As always, she shares the same message in French too.

Celine’s sons are Rene-Charles, 19, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 10. She doesn’t share many photos of her children with the public, so seeing the family together for Christmas was a real treat for fans. Her sons’ father is the late René Angélil. He passed away in 2016 and Celine often pays tribute to her late husband on tour.

Celine Dion shared a beautiful photo of herself and her sons on Christmas

While Celine has a lot to be grateful for, she said that she is most proud of her kids. She once said, “What makes me most proud is to be a mother. I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up. To be honest, they’re remarkable.”

RELATED: Celine Dion Honors Her Late Husband On The Anniversary Of His Death

Days before posting the cozy Christmas photo, she posted a throwback video of herself singing “O Holy Night.” The caption read, “This special performance of “O Holy Night” is from Celine’s 1998 ‘These Are Special Times’ TV special 📺 Do you remember it? Watch the full performance, now re-released in HD on Celine’s YouTube channel. – Team Celine” Watch it below!

Merry Christmas to Celine and her boys!