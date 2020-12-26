Celebrity Baby And Pregnancies During Quarantine

We’re nearing day 100,000 in quarantine which, you know, isn’t ideal, but with every dark cloud there’s a silver lining: BABIES! So, here are all the babies that were either born and/or conceived since last March:
1.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik:
2.
Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson Ross:
3.
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich:
4.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger:
5.
Georgia Groome and Rupert Grint:
6.
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix:
7.
Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner:
8.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith:
9.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington:
10.
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley:
11.
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hellund:
12.
Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran:
13.
Ciara and Russel Wilson:
14.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas:
15.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson:
16.
Robin Thicke and April Love Geary:
17.
Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer:
18.
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski:
20.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma:
21.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster:
22.
Kevin and Eniko Hart:
23.
Grimes and Elon Musk:
24.
Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner:
25.
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara:
26.
Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon:
27.
Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French:
28.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell:
29.
Henry Golding and Liv Lo:
30.
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price:
31.
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard:
32.
Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano:
33.
Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson:
34.
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti:
35.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty:
36.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson:
37.
Mena Suvari and Michael Hope:
38.
Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden:
39.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank:
40.
Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech:
41.
Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco:
42.
Christina Milian and Matt Porka:
43.
Cassie and Alex Fine:
44.
Last, but not least, Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck:
Oh, so many bundles of joy! We truly love to see it.
