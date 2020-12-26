Celebrity Baby And Pregnancies During Quarantine

We’re nearing day 100,000 in quarantine which, you know, isn’t ideal, but with every dark cloud there’s a silver lining: BABIES! So, here are all the babies that were either born and/or conceived since last March:

1.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik:

2.

Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson Ross:

3.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich:

4.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger:

5.

Georgia Groome and Rupert Grint:

6.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix:


Rooney gave birth to their baby boy at the end of September! They named their son River, after Joaquin’s late brother.

7.

Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner:

8.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith:

9.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington:

10.

Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley:


Domino gave birth to their baby boy in September. This is their first child together and Domino’s second.

11.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hellund:

12.

Cherry Seaborn and Ed Sheeran:

13.

Ciara and Russel Wilson:

14.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas:

15.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson:

16.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary:

17.

Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer:

18.

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski:

20.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma:

21.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster:

22.

Kevin and Eniko Hart:

23.

Grimes and Elon Musk:


Grimes gave birth to baby boy X Æ A-12 back in May. This is the couple’s first child together and Elon’s seventh child.

24.

Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner:

25.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara:

26.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon:

27.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French:

28.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell:

29.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo:

30.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price:

31.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard:

32.

Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano:

33.

Jessica Szohr and Brad Richardson:

34.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti:

35.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty:

36.

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson:

37.

Mena Suvari and Michael Hope:

38.

Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden:


The couple announced their pregnancy back in August. This will be their second child together.

39.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank:

40.

Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech:

41.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco:

42.

Christina Milian and Matt Porka:

43.

Cassie and Alex Fine:

44.

Last, but not least, Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck:

Oh, so many bundles of joy! We truly love to see it.

