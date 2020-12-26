Celeb Parenting Tweets Of 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

“I not talking to you. I talking to the farts in my pants.”

1.

Taika Waititi had a ~moment~:

My daughter just punched me so hard in the balls and won't apologise. She just said "Well I dunno,quot;, and walked off. Quarantine is going awesome.

My daughter just punched me so hard in the balls and won’t apologise. She just said “Well I dunno”, and walked off. Quarantine is going awesome.

2.

Dwyane Wade made an observation about his kid, and Gabrielle Union couldn’t help but agree:

3.

Pete Wentz had some quarantine feelings:

4.

Audra McDonald’s daughter had a conversation with her farts:

Scene this morning in the kitchen with just me and my 3 year old: Sally: What are you doing here? How did you get in there? Me: Sally are you talking to me? Sally: No Mommy I not talking to you. I talking to my farts in my pants. Me: 😳 End Scene

Scene this morning in the kitchen with just me and my 3 year old:

Sally: What are you doing here? How did you get in there?

Me: Sally are you talking to me?

Sally: No Mommy I not talking to you. I talking to my farts in my pants.

Me: 😳

End Scene

5.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s son was baffled by the magic of Hollywood:

Tried to explain to the 5 year old that Kristoff from Frozen is ALSO King George and he was like

Tried to explain to the 5 year old that Kristoff from Frozen is ALSO King George and he was like

6.

Kerry Washington took recipe notes from Chrissy Teigen:

Oh. I love this. Definitely gonna be serving up this magic this week! https://t.co/J8B0jMGUHH

Oh. I love this. Definitely gonna be serving up this magic this week! https://t.co/J8B0jMGUHH

7.

Ryan Reynolds’ daughters celebrated the real heroes:

My daughters wanted to be Avengers. Now it’s Healthcare Workers because, “they’re the real heroes”. Well, in 20 years, who’s gonna defeat a menacing, no-nonsense CGI villain, backdropped by sincere musical swells? I’m not supposed to say it out loud, but kids are dumb.

My daughters wanted to be Avengers. Now it’s Healthcare Workers because, “they’re the real heroes”. Well, in 20 years, who’s gonna defeat a menacing, no-nonsense CGI villain, backdropped by sincere musical swells? I’m not supposed to say it out loud, but kids are dumb.

8.

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter was Wonder Woman:

9.

Mindy Kaling had some influencer thoughts:

This is evil but nothing makes me happier than knowing a super healthy chef-type person I follow on Instagram’s kids hate the healthy food at their house and binge Doritos when they visit their friends

This is evil but nothing makes me happier than knowing a super healthy chef-type person I follow on Instagram’s kids hate the healthy food at their house and binge Doritos when they visit their friends

10.

Serena Williams figured out a trick:

I’m hiding my phone... have my brightness on the lowest setting... hoping @OlympiaOhanian does not notice I’m awake. #thismama

I’m hiding my phone… have my brightness on the lowest setting… hoping @OlympiaOhanian does not notice I’m awake. #thismama

11.

Kevin Jonas got a bit more emotional than his kids did while watching Toy Story 4:

Watching toy story 4 and both the kids asking why I’m crying...”he’s not lost, not any more” thanks Buzz

Watching toy story 4 and both the kids asking why I’m crying…”he’s not lost, not any more” thanks Buzz

12.

Gigi Hadid had pregnancy cravings:

Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself. 📦🧁😳😂😅

Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself. 📦🧁😳😂😅

13.

Kehlani shared an absolutely adorable video of her daughter:

14.

Reese Witherspoon shared an update on homeschooling:

15.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter melted her heart:

my baby introduced me to someone and said “this is my mommy.... she’s my besssst friend.... and she likes to cuddle with me.” ugh she melts me. having a daughter is really the best 😫😫

my baby introduced me to someone and said “this is my mommy…. she’s my besssst friend…. and she likes to cuddle with me.” ugh she melts me. having a daughter is really the best 😫😫

16.

Pink revealed her kid is an athlete:

17.

Mariah Carey claimed she isn’t the only diva in the family:

18.

Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book:

I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I locked myself in my daughter’s room &amp; found my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thx for reading. #Sparkella https://t.co/QbxlZU2CXl

I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I locked myself in my daughter’s room &amp; found my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thx for reading. #Sparkella https://t.co/QbxlZU2CXl

19.

Mindy Kaling enjoyed hopscotch a little too much:

20.

Kim Kardashian tried and failed to have a cute family shoot:

21.

Ciara shared an adorable photo of her son Win rooting for his dad, Russell Wilson…

22.

…and Russell Wilson shared a historic moment:

23.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that her daughter’s already sneaking out of bed:

My daughter is officially pulling this shit! I didn’t do this til I was 13. She’s downstairs with my mom. Told her to not use the dumpling doll for a head next time

My daughter is officially pulling this shit! I didn’t do this til I was 13. She’s downstairs with my mom. Told her to not use the dumpling doll for a head next time

24.

Mario Lopez explained the ABCs of being a dad when you’re A.C. Slater:

25.

Mindy Kaling got trapped:

26.

Olivia Wilde’s son was overjoyed for Hamilton day:

My son the moment he opened his eyes this AM: “is it... Hamilton day?!” Kid knows what’s good. @Lin_Manuel 🙌

My son the moment he opened his eyes this AM: “is it… Hamilton day?!”
Kid knows what’s good. @Lin_Manuel 🙌

27.

And Chrissy Teigen changed the date of Christmas:

Just ordered Miles a Christmas gift that won’t deliver in time so telling them Christmas is January 4th lol kids ... can be fun

Just ordered Miles a Christmas gift that won’t deliver in time so telling them Christmas is January 4th lol kids … can be fun

2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR