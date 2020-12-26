Celeb Parenting Tweets Of 2020

“I not talking to you. I talking to the farts in my pants.”
1.
Taika Waititi had a ~moment~:
2.
Dwyane Wade made an observation about his kid, and Gabrielle Union couldn’t help but agree:
3.
Pete Wentz had some quarantine feelings:
4.
Audra McDonald’s daughter had a conversation with her farts:
5.
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s son was baffled by the magic of Hollywood:
6.
Kerry Washington took recipe notes from Chrissy Teigen:
7.
Ryan Reynolds’ daughters celebrated the real heroes:
8.
Kelly Clarkson’s daughter was Wonder Woman:
9.
Mindy Kaling had some influencer thoughts:
10.
Serena Williams figured out a trick:
11.
Kevin Jonas got a bit more emotional than his kids did while watching Toy Story 4:
12.
Gigi Hadid had pregnancy cravings:
13.
Kehlani shared an absolutely adorable video of her daughter:
14.
Reese Witherspoon shared an update on homeschooling:
15.
Kylie Jenner’s daughter melted her heart:
16.
Pink revealed her kid is an athlete:
17.
Mariah Carey claimed she isn’t the only diva in the family:
18.
Channing Tatum wrote a children’s book:
19.
Mindy Kaling enjoyed hopscotch a little too much:
20.
Kim Kardashian tried and failed to have a cute family shoot:
21.
Ciara shared an adorable photo of her son Win rooting for his dad, Russell Wilson…
22.
…and Russell Wilson shared a historic moment:
23.
Chrissy Teigen revealed that her daughter’s already sneaking out of bed:
24.
Mario Lopez explained the ABCs of being a dad when you’re A.C. Slater:
25.
Mindy Kaling got trapped:
26.
Olivia Wilde’s son was overjoyed for Hamilton day:
27.
And Chrissy Teigen changed the date of Christmas:
2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!