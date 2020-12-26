Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.151193 by 06:12 (11:12 GMT) on the .com Index on Saturday, down 10.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $4.706400B, or 0.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.150081 to $0.157543 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.61%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.009374B or 0.53% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1264 to $0.1689 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 88.80% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $24,768.9 on the .com Index, up 0.81% on the day.

was trading at $619.34 on the .com Index, a loss of 1.66%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $460.706869B or 69.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $70.746919B or 10.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.