Candace Cameron Bure Not Attending Brother’s Protests

Actor Kirk Cameron has been holding caroling protests against the stay-at-home order in California. Kirk is best known for his role in the series Growing Pains and his Left Behind films. His sister, actress Candace Cameron Bure has been receiving some nasty messages about it on social media. To clear things up, Candace recently tweeted that she has not been attending any caroling events. She has chosen to stay safe during the pandemic.

Candace tweeted, “I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe.”

Kirk Cameron is holding caroling events during the pandemic

In addition, Growing Pains co-star Jeremy Miller shared his disappointment in the protests. He said, “While I will always love my brother Kirk, I could not disagree more with his holding these maskless events at a time when safety and concern for others is an extreme priority. I truly couldn’t be more disappointed in him.” The protests were held at a mall in Thousand Oaks with lots of maskless people singing Christmas carols.

Kirk admitted that attendees were encouraged to wear masks and that he plans to continue to hold these events. He said, “I’m looking around in my community and I’m seeing the devastation and the suffering of people whose businesses have been bankrupted. People who have been dealing with anxiety, depression; suicide spiking. The abused being quarantined with their abusers and I can’t just ignore that. I love my neighbors and so I want to give them hope.”

What’s your take on the protests? In conclusion, get a glimpse at the protests below:



