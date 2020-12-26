Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream: How to watch the Saturday matchup from anywhere

The Detroit Lions are out of the playoffs, but this will still be an exciting matchup. The Buccaneers are still hunting for their playoff spot so Tom Brady should be pumped and firing on all cylinders. The Lions are the underdogs, of course, with the Bucs about a touchdown ahead as the favorites.

Tampa Bay’s huge comeback win in week 15 provides much needed momentum for the remaining few games of the season. Historically, the Lions have bested the Bucs in all their matchups, but there’s little reason to think they’ll be able to keep Tampa Bay’s offense from putting up the points they need to clinch the win.

Look for Brady to take advantage of Godwin, Evans, and Brown to get plenty of passing yards to make up for previous weeks. This game should be decent, but probably won’t be an upset in any fashion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions: Where and when?

Saturday football between Tampa Bay and Detroit takes place at 1:00 PM ET. The game will air on NBC on December 26. Ford Field will be empty, but you can catch all the action on multiple streaming platforms.

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Bucs and Lions game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions online in the US

This week 16 matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

