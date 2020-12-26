BTS’s Suga Stopped Believing in Santa Claus After This 1 Funny Experience

Many adults who celebrated Christmas as kids believed in Santa Claus at some point. However, they also have stories of when they realized Santa Claus was not real. BTS’s rapper Suga also had an experience like this as a child. Find out how he came to learn that Santa Claus was not the one giving him presents all those years.

BTS’s Suga revealed when he stopped believing in Santa Claus

In June 2019, BTS uploaded a video in honor of their debut anniversary. In the video, the members ate together and answered questions about themselves. One such question asked about presents they received that were the most memorable.

Suga shared of a present he received when he was in 4th grade. At the time, he wanted a present of a Pokemon character, and it seemed he asked for it on Christmas.

“I couldn’t sleep because I was excited for Santa Claus,” Suga recalled. “I pretended to sleep while waiting.”

What happened afterwards left a strong impression on Suga. He said, “I sensed something move, and it was my dad leaving the present at my bedside. When I opened my eyes, our eyes met. That’s when I knew there was no Santa Claus.”

RM commented that Suga “lost his childhood innocence” at that moment.

Jin revealed he never believed in Santa Claus

Unlike Suga, however, Jin never believed in Santa Claus. In the same video, Jin revealed that his dad was always clear about where his Christmas presents came from.

“My family never believed in Santa Claus,” Jin said. “Ever since I was little, my dad told me there was no Santa Claus. [He would say,] ‘I’m the one who buys you Christmas presents.’”

RM added that it was a good way to teach kids to be grateful to their parents. Jin agreed, joking that he learned to be good to his dad because he wanted to get presents.

How does BTS celebrate Christmas?

BTS is not religious, but they often participate in Christmas-themed events and give fans nice memories of the holiday season.

The first Christmas they celebrated with ARMY was in 2013—six months after they debuted. According to Koreaboo, the group held a story time event, made several social media posts about Christmas, and released a Christmas themed music video with other artists under Big Hit Entertainment.

Ever since BTS became popular internationally, their Christmas celebrations with fans have also had an international flair to them. For example, in 2017, BTS played “Holiday Hot or Not” with Radio Disney, where they shared their opinions on different holiday-related things like decorating for Christmas in November and giving money as presents.

This year, the group participated in The Disney Holiday Singalong with other celebrities like Katy Perry and Michael Bublé. BTS sang the classic Christmas hit “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Meanwhile, two BTS members released holiday songs recently: Jimin released a song called “Chrismas Love” while V released a song called “Snow Flower.