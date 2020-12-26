BTS’s Jungkook Loves South Korea’s Food Delivery System So Much He Had to Let Everyone Know

As many fans are aware, the BTS members were all born and raised in South Korea. Like a lot of people around the world, they are also proud of their country for different reasons. One of Jungkook’s reasons for having pride in South Korea is apparently its food delivery system.

BTS’s Jungkook | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

BTS’s Jungkook said he was ‘proud’ of South Korea’s food delivery system

In June 2019, Jungkook did a live stream from a hotel room in Busan, South Korea. At one point, he told fans about room service, and it led to him to talking about food. Jungkook shared that he especially loves pork belly and even ate it every day for a week. This was possible because of South Korea’s food delivery system, which is known for being fast and inexpensive.

“These days, delivery services have evolved a lot,” Jungkook shared. “I don’t even have to make a call. With my smartphone, with a little bit of typing, I can get pork belly right in front of me.”

He went on to praise his country’s technologically-advanced delivery system, saying, “Which country has the best delivery service? It’s Korea. We’re the king of the delivery service. You can order anything 24/7. There’s nothing you can’t order. I’m so proud that I was born in Korea.”

Jungkook is known for being a foodie

It’s not surprising that Jungkook is a fan of food delivery services. After all, many fans might know that he loves food a lot.

For example, Jin has a popular video series called “Eat Jin,” in which he eats a lot of different food on camera. Jungkook has joined in a few times and often eats heartily with Jin.

During the pandemic, Jungkook learned how to make pizza, and it was revealed that he ended up eating pizza for an entire month. He even said that making pizza “is a lot easier than I thought.”

Jungkook once stole food from trainees

Jungkook’s love for food could also be summed up with one scene on Big Hit Entertainment’s survival show show I-Land.

On one occasion, BTS was invited on the show and given a tour of the dorm where the contestants were living. The group discovered the pantry and saw the food left out for the trainees. As they were leaving, however, instead of leaving empty-handed, Jungkook decided to take some snacks.

When the other members saw what Jungkook was doing, they playfully scolded him. Suga reminded him that the trainees on the show had to “eat this for 40 days.” Meanwhile, RM said Jungkook should go to the supermarket if he wanted food.

Of course, Jungkook was only showing off his sense of humor for TV, and he did not seriously take the food. Before BTS left for real, Jungkook went to the pantry and put back all the stuff he “stole.”