Browns expected to be without top WRs against Jets

The Cleveland Browns could be without several top wide receivers for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Browns placed linebacker B.J. Goodson on the COVID/Reserve list Saturday hours after it was reported that a Cleveland player had tested positive for the virus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the game against the Jets is still on. However, Schefter added that wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, and Donovan Peoples-Jones have been deemed high-risk close contacts, and are expected to be placed on the COVID list as well. This would rule all three out for Sunday’s game, and other players are expected to follow.

Landry and Higgins are the top two Browns players in receiving yardage, with Peoples-Jones back in fifth. Coupled with Odell Beckham’s injury, this would mean that at least four of Cleveland’s top five receivers in 2020 could be unavailable Sunday, leaving the team remarkably thin on the receiving front.

The positive test has had widespread implications for the Browns and their plans for Sunday’s game. For now, they still plan to play. If they do, though, they’ll be significantly shorthanded.