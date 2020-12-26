British-Soviet Cold War double agent George Blake dies at 98

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

© . FILE PHOTO: Soviet secret agent George Blake gestures while speaking at a presentation of a book of written letters.

MOSCOW () – Notorious former British spy and Soviet Union double agent George Blake died on Saturday at the age of 98, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence agency.

“We received bitter news: the legendary George Blake has passed away,” SVR spokesman Sergei Ivanov said.

