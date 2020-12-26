Britain and EU publish Brexit trade agreement By

© . European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a meeting of the COREPER in Brussels
LONDON () – Britain on Saturday published the text of its trade agreement with the European Union just five days before it exits one of the world’s biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire.
The deal includes a 1,246-page trade agreement, as well as agreements on nuclear energy, exchanging classified information, civil nuclear energy and a series of joint declarations.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.