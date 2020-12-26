‘Blow-off top’ or $30,000? Traders muse Bitcoin’s end-of-year fate By Cointelegraph

‘Blow-off top’ or $30,000? Traders muse Bitcoin’s end-of-year fate
After a historic day in which the headlines could hardly keep up with price action and set a new all-time high above $26,500, traders and analysts are now turning their attention towards what could be in store for the digital currency over the next five days as 2020 comes to a close.
Historic candle
While a 8-9% daily gain might be pittance compared to Bitcoin’s historical volatility — there was a 42% rally as recently as 2019 — as Messari founder Ryan Selkis pointed out, today’s rally featured only the second $2,300 candle in the digital currency’s history:
Clamoring for $30,000
Blow off top?
