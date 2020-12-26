BitGo assets hit $16 billion as institutional adoption grows By Cointelegraph

BitGo assets hit $16 billion as institutional adoption grows
BitGo, whose investors include Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and Valor Equity Partners, reported Wednesday that digital assets under custody have surpassed $16 billion for the first time, offering further validation that institutional demand has arrived.
In an official press release, BitGo said institutional investors are seeking exposure to digital assets “for custody, trading and lending.”
