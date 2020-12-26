Bitcoin hits $25,000 all-time high milestone, surpassing Visa’s market cap By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin hits $25,000 all-time high milestone, surpassing Visa’s market cap
The price of (BTC) surpassed $25,000 on Dec. 25, reaching a new all-time high of $25,020 on Bitstamp and surpassing the market cap of Visa (NYSE:) in a historic milestone.
Visa, the financial services giant, is valued at $460.06 billion according to Yahoo Finance. As of Dec. 26, Bitcoin is comfortably hovering above $462 billion.
