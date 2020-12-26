Binance enables SegWit support for Bitcoin deposits as adoption grows By Cointelegraph

Binance enables SegWit support for Bitcoin deposits as adoption grows
Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has incorporated Segregated Witness, or SegWit, support for (BTC) deposits.
The SegWit support was extended to deposits on Christmas Eve, Binance said in an official statement. The protocol upgrade was initially enabled only for withdrawals.
