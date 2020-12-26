Biden and Yellen will crack down on crypto ‘criminal cesspool’ — Nouriel Roubini By Cointelegraph

Biden and Yellen will crack down on crypto ‘criminal cesspool’ — Nouriel Roubini
(BTC) naysayer Nouriel Roubini believes that incoming U.S. president Joe Biden will go much further than Donald Trump in controlling cryptocurrency.
In a fiery Twitter debate on Dec. 24, Roubini, who is known for both his dislike of crypto and his ability to call market bottoms by mistake, called the sector a “cesspool.”
