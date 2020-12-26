Best Leather Cases For Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 2020

Best

Best Leather Cases For Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The best Note 20 cases can be found in all different sizes, colors, and shades, but the materials are what truly separate the class acts from the imitators. Plastic feels cheap, metal inhibits wireless charging, and wood can feel lovely but is inflexible. Leather, on the other hand, is luxurious in the hand, easy to work with, and it keeps your phone looking every bit as premium as its price tag. These are the best leather Galaxy Note 20 Ultra cases on the market today.



Samsung’s leather cases have been the ones to beat for years now. Perfectly matched to each of the Note 20 Ultra’s colorways, this svelte cover is perfectly sculpted to every curve of the phone. I just absolutely adore the suede-like feel of a full-grain leather like that used on the Snakehive Vintage Wallet case. Even better, it’s available in a half dozen colors, including a beautiful bottle green and turquoise! $38 at Amazon This is one of the most rugged leather cases out there, combining a rugged, extra-grippy bumper with a leather back and alloy frame. This five-layer case also has a 10-year warranty, if you somehow hang onto your Note 20 Ultra for a decade. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart This is synthetic leather rather than the genuine article, but I’m willing to forgive that in exchange for a wallet case that’s much slimmer than the folios. You also get a bumper that’s easier to grip and won’t wear out over time. $15 at Amazon If you like the slim style but don’t need the card slot, this case gives you a little bit of cushion instead. It’s not available in quite as many colors, but it’s grippy, affordable, and more protective thanks to the TPU bumper around the edges. $16 at Amazon This leather wallet has RFID-blocking mesh built into the folio, protecting your credit cards from skimmers lurking in crowds, which makes this one of the best 20 Note cases. I’m also a fan of this wallet case because it comes in fun colors like purple and blue, not just black and browns. From $30 at Amazon

Why Samsung makes the best Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leather case

Good leather cases are harder and harder to find these days, but thankfully Samsung is still making first-party leather cases for its biggest and most premium phone ever. The Samsung Leather Cover comes in a nice neutral brown, an always understated black, and a deep pine green for those of us who are still bummed that Mystic Green was limited to the smaller Note 20.

If you prefer your leather cases with a more encompassing feel and increased functionality, the FYY RFID-Blocking Wallet Case is a real leather case that doesn’t go overboard in price or get too bulky to be practical. The RFID-blocking shouldn’t interfere with Samsung Pay but will help keep your credit cards safe while they’re in their slots.

If you need more case ideas, we’ve rounded up the Best Note 20 Ultra cases, as well as the best heavy duty cases and wallet cases.

