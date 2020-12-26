Best Free PS5 Games 2020

So, you’ve finally managed to acquire a PS5 — now it’s just an issue of finding games to play. While different paid titles are all over, if your budget is tight, you might want to relax with something that’s free to play. We’ve rounded up the best PS5 games that can be played for free. There are a lot of shooters and cross-play games but everyone can find something they’ll want to check out.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro’s Playroom is a charming adventure title that takes players down a nostalgic trip of PlayStation hardware while showcasing the different advanced features of the DualSense controller. Best of all? It’s entirely free and comes preinstalled with your PS5! Apex Legends

With Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment took the lessons learned from two Titanfall games and carried it forward into battle royale. Smooth first-person combat is mixed up with special character-based abilities, so the balance of what your team can do makes or breaks your chances at victory. New seasons are still being added, bringing additional characters, changes to the map, and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest free-to-play battle royale games around, with 150-player matches available. You can hop in solo or with some friends thanks to full cross-play support. Verdansk and Rebirth provide different experiences but either way, you can expect frenetic action. The latest big update for Call of Duty: Warzone brings together weapons and gear from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Dauntless

Have you ever wanted to play Monster Hunter but in a bright, cartoon-like atmosphere? That’s where Dauntless comes in. You and your team of Slayers hunt down different Behemoths, with cross-play ensuring platforms aren’t a dividing factor. Upgrade your gear with newly crafted weapons and armor while working together.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is such an expansive shooter from Bungie that it borders on being an MMO at this point. As Guardians, defend the Last City on Earth against the Darkness and other threats. New expansions aren’t available for free but the base version, referred to as New Light, allows you to try out Destiny 2’s Forsaken content and figure out if it’s your style of game.

Fortnite

Fortnite barely even warrants an introduction. It’s ingrained into popular culture at a level few other games can match. Crossover characters like Kratos from God of War or Marvel superheroes are added on a limited basis and huge events shake up the map. Fortnite isn’t just battle royale — it’s a cultural icon.

Warframe

Warframe places you in the role of Tenno, high-tech warriors who operate different Warframes. While it started small, this completely free-to-play sci-fi adventure has grown quite a bit thanks to Digital Extremes and is often considered a great alternative to Destiny 2.

Have fun! No matter what you choose to grab, there’s tons of fun to be had without spending anything. These expansive free-to-play games don’t demand extra cash to get hundreds of hours of fun and there’s always new events or content coming.

