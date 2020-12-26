Best Android Phones With a Headphone Jack in 2020

Best

Android Phones With a Headphone Jack

2020

Among the best Android phones with headphone jacks, you’ll find plenty of last-gen and budget-lineup phones. Phone manufacturers frequently ditch 3.5mm jacks for their flagship phones, despite it being one of the most-requested features from smartphone buyers. So it isn’t a given that your next Android phone will have one. Thankfully, some companies have heard the call and kept the headphone jack around. These are the best Android phones with headphone jacks available today.



Staff Pick

Samsung held onto the headphone jack for its high-end phones longer than most, but the streak ended with the Galaxy S20 series. Thankfully the Galaxy S10+ is still a great phone, and a good value now that it’s over a year old. If you need a headphone jack, it’s a good compromise. $600 at Amazon

$850 at Walmart The V60 continues LG’s commitment to offering great audio quality, both with speakers and its headphone jacks. Just like the models before it, the LG V60 has a great DAC supporting its headphone jack for higher-end audio quality that you’ll be able to appreciate. $900 at Best Buy The Pixel 4a evolves Google’s take on a budget phone, with better hardware and new specs alongside the same amazing camera. And best yet, it’s retained the headphone jack, unlike the higher-end Pixel phones. $350 at Amazon

$350 at Best Buy Samsung’s A71 offers a huge screen and lots of Samsung features in an attractive body with solid specs — and yes, a headphone jack. The plastic body is cheap-feeling, but the display looks amazing, and we love the superb battery life. The Moto G Power offers great performance, features, and capabilities for the money. You get more than you expect in every area, down to little offerings like a headphone jack. The software experience is clean and simple, and you’ll be impressed by what this thing can do while saving you hundreds. $244 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy Adding a slightly upgraded processor, 0.4″-larger screen, a second ultrawide rear camera, and 5G network support to the Pixel 4a’s already great specs, the Pixel 4a 5G brings you closer to the Pixel 5 in quality while keeping the headphone jack the 5 lacks. $459 at Amazon

$460 at Best Buy Its headphone jack aside, the true appeal of the Xperia 1 II is its excellent video capabilities and 6.5″ 4K OLED screen. It has three 12MP cameras (primary, telephoto, and ultra-wide) and can shoot 4K video at 24, 25, 30, or 60fps. It’s a premium phone with a matching high price. $1,098 at Amazon

$1,200 at Best Buy

Don’t miss out on the headphone jack

There’s some overlap between the best Android phones and best Android phones with a headphone jack, but the fact is that you will miss out on some excellent phones like the Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus Pro 8, and Pixel 5 for that 3.5mm hole. If you’re unwilling to make do with USB-C headphone adapters or the best wireless headphones, there are still several solid choices.

Samsung’s last-generation Galaxy S10+ still offers the audio interface, and while that means you’re missing out on the latest and greatest Galaxy S20 features, it’s not as big of a compromise as you may think. And with the S10+ or S10 in hand, you can pair it with one of the best wired headphones available today.

If you need to save some money with your next phone purchase, a Moto G Power will get the job done at a mid-range budget and let you keep plugging in those headphones. Or, for just a little extra cash, the Google Pixel 4a belies its low price and offers great value, especially thanks to its wonderful cameras, fast performance, and vibrant OLED screen.

According to at least one Android Central editor, the headphone jack isn’t coming back. So you may want to grab one of these phones and enjoy that jack before it goes the way of the dodo bird.

