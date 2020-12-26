As Bitcoin nears $26K, BTC may break $40K in the next impulse wave, says trader By Cointelegraph

As Bitcoin nears $26K, BTC may break $40K in the next impulse wave, says trader
The price of (BTC) has reached a new all-time high of $25,945 on Binance on Dec. 26 just a day after it achieved its previous record high on Christmas day.
There are many broad reasons behind Bitcoin’s rally, such as the high institutional demand for BTC. But for the current intraday rally, excessive shorting on Binance Futures was likely the primary catalyst.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.