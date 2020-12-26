As Bitcoin nears $26K, BTC may break $40K in the next impulse wave, says trader By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9

As Bitcoin nears $26K, BTC may break $40K in the next impulse wave, says trader

The price of (BTC) has reached a new all-time high of $25,945 on Binance on Dec. 26 just a day after it achieved its previous record high on Christmas day.

hourly candle chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com

There are many broad reasons behind Bitcoin’s rally, such as the high institutional demand for BTC. But for the current intraday rally, excessive shorting on Binance Futures was likely the primary catalyst.