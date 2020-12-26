Alexa PenaVega and Husband Carlos Expecting Baby No. 3

Instagram

The ‘Spy Kids’ actress and the Big Time Rush member are over the moon to announce in a music video that they are having a new addition to their growing family.

Acting couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are expecting their third child.

The stars announced the news in Carlos’ new Big Time Rush music video, posted on the group’s Intagram account.

In the promo, “Spy Kids” star Alexa pulls up her shirt to reveal the words “Baby #3 2021” written on her stomach, as her husband points and celebrates.

Alexa, who is mum to sons Ocean, four, and Kingston, one, captioned the post, “I will always be obsessed with @bigtimerush! Enjoy this awesome video by our favorite guys!”





The baby news comes at the end of a big year for the PenaVegas – they starred together in the movie “Mighty Oak“.

Carlos and Alexa also wished their followers a happy holiday in a new picture that featured their furry pet. “MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us 🙂 We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can’t wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!!” so the proud dad wrote.

Before giving birth to her first child, Alexa struggled with infertility. The “Nashville” actress once opened up about her difficult journey to motherhood, “We tried to get pregnant for a good six months without luck. When it’s not working, you think, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ ”

“I struggled with an eating disorder when I was younger. It was a big part of my life, and I was worried that I wasn’t getting pregnant because of some long-term damage from what I’d put my body through,” she explained. “Even though my doctor said I was healthy, I felt so guilty about it.”