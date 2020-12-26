AirPods Max see first discount in today’s best deals, plus $150 off latest iPad Pro, more

Today’s best deals include the first discount on Apple’s new AirPods Max, along with $150 off the latest iPad Pro, and Anker’s Christmas week sale. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lock-in a $49 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max

Authorized Apple retailer TigerDirect is offering the new Apple AirPods Max for $500. A few details to point out, these headphones are currently backordered like everywhere else but you can lock-in the discounted price now. Expected to ship in January with a delivery fee tacked on based on your location. Today’s deal is a $49 discount and the best price we’ve tracked.

Apple’s new AirPods Max deliver a fresh take on headphones as the brand’s first foray into the over-ear market (outside of Beats). With a fresh design, mesh headband, and removable earpads, Apple promises a “completely reimagined” listening experience backed by the H1 chip. Notable features include Apple’s stellar active noise cancellation and spatial audio features, which brings a “theater-like experience” when playing games or watching movies. While we loved them in our hands-on review, the price continues to be a pain point, eased somewhat by today’s drop.

$150 off Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Today only, B,amp;H offers Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $949. The 512GB model is down to $1,149, as well. That’s down $150 from the regular going rate and beats Amazon’s current price by $50. We’ve only seen this price beat once before during the holiday season.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker Christmas week sale starts at $13

Anker’s Amazon storefront is offering a handful of deals this morning on various smartphone accessories and more. Prime members can pick up the 60W USB-C Power Adapter for $24. Regularly $35 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low by $1 and beats our previous mention by $5. This USB-C wall charger delivers 60W speeds, which is great for powering up the latest iPads and iPhones, and even select MacBooks. Not to mention it’s collapsible design makes it smaller than Apple’s own chargers, as well, which is great for tossing in your bag.

Twelve South BookBook for 16-inch MacBook Pro is $80

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook V2 for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro at $80. For comparison, it typically goes for $100 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low by $5. If you’re familiar with Twelve South’s line of leather cases, then you’ll notice many of the same stylings on this model. You can completely encapsulate your 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing 360-degree protection, making it easy to tote around your device without fear of bumps or bruises. Of course, the outer shell is made to look like a vintage book.

Klipsch’s new T5 II Earbuds see 50% price cut to $99

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds for $99 in both silver and gunmetal styles. Usually fetching $199, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer marking only the second price cut we’ve seen since launching in July and coming within $5 of the all-time low. As Klipsch’s second-generation pair of true wireless earbuds, its T5 II deliver up to 32-hour battery life with the charging case alongside a unique stainless steel design. Alongside increased range from its predecessor, these Klipsch earbuds pack a transparency audio mode as well as IP67 water-resistance and Qi charging support.

Roborock robot vacuums and mops

For a limited time, get select Roborock robot vacuums and mops with big discounts including the Roborock S4 Max at $429 (Reg. $319) the S6 Pure for $359 (Reg. $599), and the S6 MaxV for $599 (Reg. $749).

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Oculus Quest 2 Review: VR just got better and more affordable [Video]

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: