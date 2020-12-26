7 things you may not know you can do in WhatsApp

You can register a landline number to use WhatsApp but not the regular WhatsApp app. You will need to download the WhatsApp business app. After WhatsApp Business is installed, the app will ask for a phone number for OTP-based registration. Select India code (+91) followed by the landline number with STD code. But omit the 0 on front, if any. After entering the number, WhatsApp Business app will send the OTP. As it’s a landline number, you will not get any SMS. Wait for the OTP time to expire and then select ‘Call me’ for OTP verification.