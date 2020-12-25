‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) has decided to accept the Abbott’s offer for Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) business in Paris. After a small talk with Summer Newman (Hunter King), Theo may have finally realized he’s just trying to stick it to the Abbotts, rather than worrying about himself.

This has caused him to rethink the whole thing, and now, he’s decided to swallow some of his oversized pride, accept the offer, and attempt to make amends with his family in the future.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Abbott Shows Compassion For Theo Vanderway – Good Luck, Theo

Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) desperately wanted to stick it to Theo and make him go through with the lawsuit. They had told Theo that he had until 5 PM to accept the offer, however, he was a bit late. Jack Abbott though, showed Theo some compassion.

Jack knows there’s some good in Theo, and he’s seen the better side. Theo messed up big, but, Jack had messed up plenty of times in his life. Now, he can see Theo learn from his mistakes and become a better person for it.

I’m glad Theo came around and accepted the offer. I hope we’ll see him again in Genoa City. Unpopular opinion, Theo had a lot to offer the show, I just don’t think he was used correctly (much like everyone else).

What do you think? Are you glad to see Theo take the offer? Let us know in the comments below.

