‘Young And The Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers show that the main piece of evidence right now is a blue earbud that they found at the scene of the shooting. Unfortunately for Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasus) found the exact same type and color in Billy’s office.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but I think it’s too easy to pin this on Billy. He has a terrible history with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), hates the guy, and has all the motivation in the world to try to kill him, but how and why would he have an earbud when he tried shooting Adam? If he did, I think Billy’s smart enough to get rid of the other one after losing it, isn’t he?

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Did Someone Plant Billy’s Blue Earbud? Could It Be Victoria?!

I think someone came into his office and planted it. However, the only people we’ve seen in the office is Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil), recently anyway. There’s always the chance that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) may have done it!

Victoria’s been trying to shoo Adam away for a while and over the last few months has gotten a bit more sinister in her approach. She’s been incredibly rude and power-hungry with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and I don’t think she’d be afraid to throw Billy under the bus.

What do you think? Could Victoria have planted the earbud and hired someone to shoot Adam? Let us know in the comments below.

‘Young and the Restless’ weekdays on the CBS network. Check your local listings for times. In the meantime, let us know what you think by leaving us a line with your thoughts in our comments section below.

And as always, come back to Daily Soap Dish for all the latest news on your favorite celebrities and reality television shows along with the latest spoilers from The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.