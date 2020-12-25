XRP Falls 10% In Selloff By .com

XRP Falls 10% In Selloff



.com – was trading at $0.30660 by 18:13 (23:13 GMT) on the .com Index on Friday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $14.17735B, or 2.14% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.28206 to $0.38265 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 45.64%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $17.09257B or 9.27% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.2152 to $0.6030 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 90.68% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $24,688.9 on the .com Index, up 3.86% on the day.

was trading at $624.31 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $458.75996B or 69.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $71.13189B or 10.72% of the total cryptocurrency market value.