With 31% market share, MediaTek becomes the biggest smartphone SoC vendor globally in Q3, surpassing Qualcomm, which remains the largest 5G chipset vendor (Ankit Malhotra/Counterpoint Research)

With 31% market share, MediaTek becomes the biggest smartphone SoC vendor globally in Q3, surpassing Qualcomm, which remains the largest 5G chipset vendor — – More than 100 million smartphones were sold globally with MediaTek chipsets in Q3 2020. — Qualcomm led the market for 5G chipsets in Q3 2020.
