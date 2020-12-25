With 31% market share, MediaTek becomes the biggest smartphone SoC vendor globally in Q3, surpassing Qualcomm, which remains the largest 5G chipset vendor (Ankit Malhotra/Counterpoint Research)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ankit Malhotra / Counterpoint Research:

With 31% market share, MediaTek becomes the biggest smartphone SoC vendor globally in Q3, surpassing Qualcomm, which remains the largest 5G chipset vendor  —  – More than 100 million smartphones were sold globally with MediaTek chipsets in Q3 2020.  — Qualcomm led the market for 5G chipsets in Q3 2020.

