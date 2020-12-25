Why Yara Thinks Jovi’s Mom Is Trying to Control Her

When 90 Day Fiancé couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya visited Jovi’s mom, Gwen, they got into a tense discussion about their upcoming wedding. Gwen asked if she could host a small party with close family. But Yara refused and suggested Jovi’s mom was trying to control her.

Yara and Jovi | YouTube

Yara and Jovi visit Gwen for dinner

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jovi took Yara to meet his mom, Gwen. The two arrived just in time for Gwen’s traditional Cajun meal, which Yara found all but impressive.

In a confessional, Gwen said she was happy to finally meet Yara. But she also suggested she wouldn’t keep quiet if she felt something was wrong.

“I definitely can see why Jovi’s attracted to Yara,” Gwen told 90 Day Fiancé producers. “Of course, she’s pretty, and everyone can see that. But if I don’t like her and I get a bad feeling, I am going to open my mouth. Because I can’t just watch him make a mistake and me not say anything.”

Yara reveals why she doesn’t want a family wedding on ’90 Day Fiancé’

At dinner, Gwen asked Yara and Jovi about their upcoming wedding plans and hinted Jovi’s grandparents “would absolutely love” to see him get married. But Yara explained that she didn’t want to have his family at the wedding if she couldn’t have hers there.

“I don’t want to have a wedding for is the reason just one there is,” Yara said. “Because you’re Jovi’s family and you want to be in [his] wedding. The same, my family wants to be in my wedding too. And I can not send them a video and say like, ‘Look Mom, here we are having fun and sorry you’re not invited here, you cannot be with us.’ I don’t want that she feel sad and think like I forget her or something.”

On ’90 Day Fiancé,’ Yara suggest Jovi’s mom is controlling

After hearing Yara’s reasoning for refusing a family wedding, Gwen said she understood where she was coming from. She suggested throwing some kind of small party to celebrate the wedding. But Yara took that as Gwen pushing her into something she had already refused.

“Jovi’s mom, she knows that the answer’s no, but she still wants to talk about this,” Yara told 90 Day Fiancé cameras. “I think just Jovi’s mom wants to control me the same way how she controlling Jovi. That’s not gonna work with me. Absolutely no.”

Later that night, Yara privately told Jovi she didn’t like the Bayou or his mom’s cooking. And she doubled down on not wanting a wedding with his family.

“I don’t want to have a big wedding,” Yara confessed. “Even if my family can make it, there will be no wedding in this city. I don’t want to get married in a trailer park.”

Jovi insisted he would do whatever Yara wanted. But fans will get to see how the couple’s wedding pans out as the season continues.