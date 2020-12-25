Why Was Trisha Paytas Banned From Instagram?

For those who love Internet personalities, you’ve just got to love Trisha Paytas. She has become a huge YouTube sensation and has thousands of subscribers and followers.

Some of her fans recently noticed that her Instagram account has just disappeared. Trisha actually told her fans that her account has just been disabled for 30 days. Interestingly enough, she then told her fans that it was “completely deleted.”

Trisha Paytas: What Happened to Her Instagram?

Trisha has been on YouTube since 2007 and she has a few channels and a few Instagram accounts. She has gained over 4 million subscribers and of course, her fans love her because of the drama that she starts online. This is kind of her thing.

She has 685,000 followers on Twitter and 3.8 million followers on Tik Tok. She has become incredibly popular and that is why fans were pretty shocked about her Instagram account disappearing.

Trisha Paytas: Where is Her Instagram?

Not only is Trisha popular all over social media, she now has an OnlyFans account. If you are unfamiliar with OnlyFans, it is a way that many celebrities can sell their erotic content.

Many sex workers have actually gotten up in arms about how this site is taking money out of their pockets. Trisha has actually made a lot of money off of her OnlyFans page and things are looking good for her.

On December 21, Trisha wrote to her fans about her Instagram account being disabled. She made a TikTok video to explain to her fans that she got a notification that her account would be disabled for 30 days.

She asked her fans to follow her backup account, which is @trishapaytasbackup, and this account has about 100,000 followers already!

Her fans thought that they would be able to see her main Instagram account coming back in 30 days. That is when, on December 22, she added another video, this time to YouTube, and it was titled, “URGENT!!!!”

This was another video telling her fans that her Instagram was disabled, but then she was also promoting a special coupon code for Adam & Eve, which is a sex toy company that sponsors her.

In the video, she told fans, “I was like, confused because I got some warnings obviously like don’t promote OnlyFans,’ so I took it out of my bio, I didn’t put it on descriptions ….I really wasn’t doing swipe-up link promotions at all, I had gotten the warnings. I think I posted something about Adam & Eve and my discount code, and it got, it was disabled when I logged in.”

The new Instagram policies were put up on December 20 and it seems that they are holding strong to those who are promoting sexual or nude content.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.