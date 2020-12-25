Why M. Night Shyamalan will never make another sequel

If there is any genre of storytelling which invites sequels and reboots, it is the superhero narrative. Six different actors have played Batman, in the movies alone, since 1989. Spider-Man has been rebooted twice. The MCU currently has a total worldwide box office revenue of 22.56 billion U.S. dollars. So, it’s not surprising that Shyamalan dipped his toe into the sequel waters for his own superhero story, Unbreakable. Before the MCU began and in the same year Bryan Singer directed the first X-Men movie, Shyamalan put out a Superman-esque story set in a mundane world. Unbreakable pits an unaware superhero named David Dunn (Bruce Willis) against Elijah “Mr. Glass” Price (Samuel L. Jackson), a man whose physical limitations cause him to seek meaning and control.

Once the superhero craze came to dominate the box office, Shyamalan surprised everyone with Split — a story about a supervillain with multiple personalities, which just so happens to be a side story set in the same universe as Unbreakable. Shyamalan used Split as a means to bring back both David Dunn and Elijah Price for the unexpected third chapter, titled Glass (2019).

However, sequels were not Shyamalan’s plan — it’s just that he had too much story for one movie. “The Unbreakable series was a very specific thing that I don’t believe will ever happen again,” Shayamlan told ComicBook.com. “The Unbreakable script, in its entirety, was essentially the three movies. When I first outlined it, it was all those three movies in one go. And I was like ‘this is impossible, I can’t write this in two hours.’ So I pulled out Crum’s character [James McAvoy] out of Unbreakable and was like ‘let’s just make the first act of this story in Unbreakable.’ So I was intending to do Split right away, essentially. But it didn’t end up being that way.”