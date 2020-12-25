Who Is ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey?

Netflix recently announced a roster of hot new shows that are set to hit the streaming platform over the next few weeks. One of the latest shows announced is Bridgerton, a period drama that is already causing some serious buzz online.

With a star-studded cast (including the iconic Julie Andrews in a voiceover role) Bridgerton is bound to thrill fans who love shows that feature juicy gossip, romantic entanglements, and all the trappings of 19th-century London. In one of the leading roles is Jonathan Bailey, a young performer who has experience in nearly every medium, from stage to film.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 06: Jonathan Bailey attends ‘The Mercy’ World Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on February 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

When will ‘Bridgerton’ debut on Netflix?

Bridgerton is a series that has been a long time in the making. It was first announced in the summer of 2018 as Shonda Rhimes’ newest project. The series is based on the popular novels by Julia Quinn, but while the concept seemed an easy one to translate to film, it has taken nearly two years to prepare for streaming. Bridgerton is set to hit Netflix on December 25th, 2020.

With Bridgerton being Rhimes’ very first series for Netflix, the level of interest in the show is quite high. Combined with the built-in audience of fans who know and love the novels, Bridgerton is bound to be a hot commodity. The show features a long list of talented performers, with Julie Andrews being the most well-known.

While Andrews won’t appear onscreen, she will be serving as the show’s narrator, Lady Whistledown.

What is ‘Bridgerton’ about?

Dearest Readers, it is by time you acquaint yourselves with the members of our dear Ton. I assure you, each will receive ample attention from this author. pic.twitter.com/o9udADlxhx — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 15, 2020

RELATED: Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Deal: How Many Netflix Originals is She Creating, and When Will They Premiere?

Set in the opulent, competitive world of 19th-century London, Bridgerton follows the exploits of the wealthy Bridgerton family, as well as their friends and associates. Regency London society is anything but kind, and the characters all end up suffering through various mishaps as they chart their course to better social standing — and true love.

Andrews isn’t the only star who is participating in Bridgerton. The show features a long list of talented performers, including Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Joanna Bobin, Regé-Jean Page, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie.

Many of these actors rose to fame through their work on the BBC and will be introduced to viewers in the United States for the first time when Bridgerton starts streaming on Netflix. Jonathan Bailey also stars on the show, and as Anthony Bridgerton, Bailey is bound to make a splash with fans.

How did Jonathan Bailey become famous?

Bailey was born in Oxfordshire in 1988. He got his start in theatre, acting in productions such as King John and Beautiful Thing.

Bailey eventually transitioned to a career in television, acting in a wide variety of shows, including The Golden Hour, Campus, Doctors, and The Bill. He received early acclaim for his work in the series Leonardo, where he portrayed famed artist Leonardo da Vinci.

His work in that show led to a long-running role in the popular series W1A, playing lead character Jack Patterson. Over the past several years, Bailey has also acted in some movies, such as Five Children and It. He is probably best known to American audiences for his work in the acclaimed British detective series Broadchurch.

In Bridgerton, Bailey will portray the head of the family, Anthony Bridgerton. Speaking to ET Online, Bailey admitted that he is excited for the series to debut: “It’s saucy and steamy. We rehearse everything almost like a stunt.” There’s no doubt that fans will love the latest series from Shonda Rhimes, and that they will absolutely delight in the gossip and secrets laid bare in the show.