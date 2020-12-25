What TV channel is USA vs. Russia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors game

After all the Christmas presents have been opened, and for some, the Chinese food has been eaten, the hockey Gods have provided us all with one more gift. The night cap of the 2021 IIHF World Championship opening day triple-header is quite possibly the biggest meeting of the entire round-robin when powerhouses, the United States and Russia, square off.

The two countries are among the top-3 favorites, along with Canada, to win gold and the winner of this game will set themselves up for a much easier run to the top of the podium.

In 2020, the United States defeated the Russians 3-1 in the group stage backed by two goals from Arthur Kaliyev. The Americans would go on to lose in the quarterfinals to Finland while Russia skated away with silver.

It’s super early in the 12-day long tournament but a lot is on the line from the jump. Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Group B meeting between the U.S. and Russia.

How to watch USA vs. Russia

TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada) : TSN Live

: TSN Live TV channel (USA): NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream (USA): fuboTV (7-day free trial)

USA vs. Russia: When is puck drop?

Date: Friday, Dec. 25

Friday, Dec. 25 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

World Juniors 2021: Latest news

Tournament

USA

Canada

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group A Group B Canada Russia Finland Sweden Switzerland USA Slovakia Czech Republic Germany Austria

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25 Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 26 Sweden vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN USA vs. Austria 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 27 Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 28 Austria vs. Sweden 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 29 USA vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 Finland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Germany 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN THURSDAY, DEC. 31 Czech Republic vs. Austria 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. United States 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JAN. 2 Quarterfinal Noon TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?

Year Winner Host country 2020 Canada Czech Republic 2019 Finland Canada 2018 Canada United States 2017 United States Canada 2016 Finland Finland 2015 Canada Canada 2014 Finland Sweden 2013 United States Russia 2012 Sweden Canada 2011 Russia United States

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Canada 18 9 5 32 Russia* 13 13 11 37 Finland 5 4 6 15 United States 4 2 6 12 Sweden 2 11 6 19 Czech Republic+ 2 5 7 14 Slovakia 0 0 2 2 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS

+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia