What TV channel is USA vs. Russia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
12

After all the Christmas presents have been opened, and for some, the Chinese food has been eaten, the hockey Gods have provided us all with one more gift. The night cap of the 2021 IIHF World Championship opening day triple-header is quite possibly the biggest meeting of the entire round-robin when powerhouses, the United States and Russia, square off.

The two countries are among the top-3 favorites, along with Canada, to win gold and the winner of this game will set themselves up for a much easier run to the top of the podium. 

In 2020, the United States defeated the Russians 3-1 in the group stage backed by two goals from Arthur Kaliyev. The Americans would go on to lose in the quarterfinals to Finland while Russia skated away with silver.

It’s super early in the 12-day long tournament but a lot is on the line from the jump. Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Group B meeting between the U.S. and Russia.

How to watch USA vs. Russia

  • TV channel (Canada): TSN
  • Live stream (Canada): TSN Live
  • TV channel (USA): NHL Network
  • Live stream (USA): fuboTV (7-day free trial)

USA vs. Russia: When is puck drop?

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 25
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

World Juniors 2021: Latest news

Tournament

USA

Canada

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group AGroup B
CanadaRussia
FinlandSweden
SwitzerlandUSA
SlovakiaCzech Republic
GermanyAustria

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern) 

FRIDAY, DEC. 25
Switzerland vs. Slovakia2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. Finland6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Russia vs. USA9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Sweden vs. Czech Republic2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Germany vs. Canada6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
USA vs. Austria9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Finland vs. Switzerland2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Canada6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Russia9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Austria vs. Sweden6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Germany9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
USA vs. Czech Republic2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Switzerland6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Austria vs. Russia9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Finland vs. Slovakia2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Switzerland vs. Germany6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Russia vs. Sweden9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Czech Republic vs. Austria2 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Finland6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Sweden vs. United States9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
QuarterfinalNoonTSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal3:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal7 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal10:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal6 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Semifinal9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game5:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game9:30 p.m.TSN, NHLN

Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?

YearWinnerHost country
2020CanadaCzech Republic
2019FinlandCanada
2018CanadaUnited States
2017United StatesCanada
2016FinlandFinland
2015CanadaCanada
2014FinlandSweden
2013United StatesRussia
2012SwedenCanada
2011RussiaUnited States

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?

CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Canada189532
Russia*13131137
Finland54615
United States42612
Sweden211619
Czech Republic+25714
Slovakia0022
Switzerland0011

* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS
+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR