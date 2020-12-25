What to spend your PS5 gift card on

The holidays are officially upon us, and if you’re someone who likes video games, you may find yourself on the receiving end of a ton of gift cards this time of year. Whether you’re on a PS4 or managed to luck out and find a PS5, those PSN gift cards can be used for a variety of things, including games, movies, DLC, or something else entirely. If you’re looking for what what can you buy with PSN cards, look no further.

Here’s a look at some of the best ways you can spend that PSN Gift Card as of right now.

How do I redeem my PSN Gift Card?

The first thing you might want to do after receiving a PSN gift card is redeeming it, this way all of your funds are in one place and ready to go. Thankfully, redeeming a gift card is super easy, whether you’re on a computer, PS4, or PS5.

By far the easiest way to redeem your gift card is by heading over to Sony’s website. From there, click your avatar in the top right or sign in, and then select Redeem Code. After that, just enter your code in the box and redeem it to have your credits applied instantly to your account.

If you’d rather redeem your code on a console, then doing so is also just as easy. Whether you’re on a PS4 or PS5, navigate your way to the PlayStation Store app on your console, and navigate to the sidebar on the left side of the app. Scroll all the way down to the bottom and select Redeem Code, then enter your code and redeem it right there.

Once you have entered your gift card code, the credit will be added to your account. You can then use it as a payment option when buying things from the PlayStation Store.

Buy some PS4, PS5 games!