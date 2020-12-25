What time is the NFL game today? TV schedule, channel for Saints vs. Vikings on Christmas

The NFL’s Week 16 game on Christmas Day ensures the league will have played on every day of the week during the 2020 season.

A 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff between the Saints (10-4) and Vikings (6-8) will fall smack dab in the middle of the usual Christmas festivities in the NBA, so if you’re looking for viewing that isn’t basketball, the NFL has come through. Drew Brees will be playing his second game since returning from 11 fractured ribs, while Minnesota’s loss a week ago crushed its slim chances of sneaking into the postseason.

New Orleans is coming off a loss to the Chiefs which made it tough for the Saints to catch the Packers for the NFC’s first-round bye, but Brees will likely view Friday’s game as a chance to continue getting up to speed with the playoffs fast approaching. 

Below is more about the start times for the Christmas Day game in Week 16, plus everything you need to know to watch Saints vs. Vikings.

What time is the NFL game today?

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 25
  • Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

There’s not really a precedent for when the NFL should start a Friday afternoon Christmas game, at least in recent memory. The league plays on Christmas Day every few years, but it could pretty much choose any start time it wanted, and it went with the late-afternoon 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

This is the first NFL game on Christmas since 2017, when there were two games. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total of 21 NFL games have been played on Christmas prior to this one. 

What channel is Saints vs. Vikings on today?

With no “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16, the services that normally broadcast that game instead get this Christmas Day game on Friday. That means the usual simulcast across Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Fox’s No. 1 broadcast team usually works these games, with Joe Buck serving as play-by-play announcer and Troy Aikman as his color commentator. 

NFL live stream for Saints vs. Vikings

The same streaming services that are available for “Thursday Night Football” will be available for this game. That means Amazon Prime Video is in the mix, along with Fox Sports Go.

Below are all of the live streaming options for Saints vs. Vikings in Week 16.

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints4:30 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 26

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETNFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals4:30 p.m. ETAmazon Prime Video
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders8:15 p.m. ETNFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 27

GameKickoff timeTV channel
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m. ETFox
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs1 p.m. ETFox
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETFox
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Monday, Dec. 28

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots8:15 p.m. ETESPN

